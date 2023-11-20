Daily Search Forum Recap: November 20, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

You can send your site to Google if it lost a lot of traffic in Search, Discover and/or News. Google Search Console has a bug with some of its experience reports. Google Search notes are public and crawlable and can thus be found in the Google Search results. Google announced the small business shopping search filter. Bing Chat will offer a read aloud option. Google Ads performance max product segmentation is out. I also posted part two of the vlog with Dave DiGregorio. Oh, and what a wild weekend for OpenAI and Sam Altman (those stories in the industry section below).

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.