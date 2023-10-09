Vlog #244: Chris Long On Helping SEOs On LinkedIn & SEO Career Change

In part one, we learned about Chris Long and also spoke about his co-worker, the profession of SEO, Bill Slawski. In part two we dig into helping people in SEO on social media and SEO career change

Chris Long is super active on LinkedIn, he is one of the most popular SEOs on LinkedIn. I spoke about my concerns with LinkedIn, and the hustle-bro attitude, but there is a lot of quality on LinkedIn. Chris said what works for him on LinkedIn are mini blog posts in that format and that is probably why they do well.

We spoke about various SEO communities on social media and the pros and cons of each. The trick might be that you need to follow the right people on the right networks to get the best content.

We then spoke about career change in the SEO space using Facebook. He said he was able to target Facebook ads to target a specific ad to an individual, that is no longer possible, but it was back in the day. So he tried to get job interviews using this technique on Facebook. He did not land a job from it but he did get a bunch of calls and interest from the marketing campaign.

We spoke about the job marketing during COVID and post-COVID, how things have changed.

More to come...

You can learn more about Chris Long on LinkedIn or Twitter @gofishchris.

Forum discussion at YouTube.