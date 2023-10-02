Vlog #243: Chris Long On Getting Into SEO & Working With Bill Slawski

Chris Long, the VP of Marketing at Go Fish Digital, stopped by my office to chat SEO and that is what we did. Chris does a lot of internal marketing efforts at Go Fish Digital but also works on some executive client projects. Chris got into SEO in 2013, before that he was in finance and he didn’t like finance jobs so he decided to switch to a new profession - which was SEO. He got hooked on SEO after reading an article, and some content online and then worked hard to get an internship in the field of SEO, and it has stuck with him.

Chris got into SEO when SEO was more mainstream, post Panda and Penguin updates. He said he remembers the "not provided" where Google went SSL completely and removed query data. Content was a serious deal when he was first getting into SEO, which he credits as a good thing for him.

Go Fish Digital has been around since 2005, so they have a lot of history. Bill Slawski worked at Go Fish Digital, so we spoke a bit about how Bill's legacy. Chris said it was incredible working with Bill, and he remembers watching Bill do a client call and how he was windblown by his knowledge of SEO. Bill always went above and beyond to help anyone, both online and offline, Chris said.

You can learn more about Chris Long on LinkedIn or Twitter @gofishchris.

