Daily Search Forum Recap: October 9, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's October 2023 spam update is now being felt, where spam sites are being dropped from the Google search results. Google is testing a lite version of the Search Generative Experience. Google Local Service Ads now supports text messaging lead details. Google is testing new divisors in the search results. Google Discover has a new e-commerce section. And I posted another vlog with Chris Long, this is on helping SEOs on LinkedIn.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.