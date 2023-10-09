Daily Search Forum Recap: October 9, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's October 2023 spam update is now being felt, where spam sites are being dropped from the Google search results. Google is testing a lite version of the Search Generative Experience. Google Local Service Ads now supports text messaging lead details. Google is testing new divisors in the search results. Google Discover has a new e-commerce section. And I posted another vlog with Chris Long, this is on helping SEOs on LinkedIn.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google's October 2023 Spam Update Starting To Target Spam Sites
I am hearing reports that the Google October 2023 spam update that touched down on October 4, 2023, at around 12:50 p.m. ET is starting to do its job. This means people see fewer spam sites on Google Search results this morning.
- Google Search Generative Experience Lite Version Test
Google is testing a lightweight version of the Search Generative Experience. This version shows a more subtle AI-generated answer box, without all the color and with just a few lines, which you can then expand to see more.
- Google Local Services Ads Leads Can Now Be Texted To Your Phone
Google has added a new way to retrieve leads from Google Local Service Ads - text message. Google use to send these "message leads" to your email account. Now Google is offering a way to text those leads to your device.
- Google Tests Line Divider Between Site Name, URL, Favicon & Snippet Description
Google is testing a line divider between the site name, URL and favicon and the snippet's description. I am not sure I like this and I know Google has tested these line dividers and separators before.
- Google Discover Showing E-Commerce Products Section
Google is showing some folks an e-commerce or products section in their Google Discover feed. Glenn Gabe was shown a "clothing" section in his Discover feed that led to Google Shopping for more details.
- Vlog #244: Chris Long On Helping SEOs On LinkedIn & SEO Career Change
In part one, we learned about Chris Long and also spoke about his co-worker, the profession of SEO, Bill Slawski. In part two we dig into helping people in SEO on social media and SEO career change Chris Long is super active on LinkedIn...
- Wooden Google Mobile Cart Car
We have seen a bunch of cars or transportation vehicles inside Google buildings. But I don't think I've seen one made of wood. This photo was taken inside the Google Brazil office.
