Vlog #213: Sam Michelson On Pricing Your Digital Marketing Services

In part one, we spoke about who Sam Michelson is and his business development techniques. In part two, we dove into CRM software and how they use it, including looking at a new piece of software for partner management. Then in part three, we talk more about how to charge the right price for your digital marketing services.

Sam Michelson said you don’t want to charge the wrong price, but picking the right prices is hard. You don’t want to charge too little because that can hurt. He said it isn’t necessarily harder to do reputation management for a bigger company when compared to a smaller company. Bigger companies have media coverage, have a Wikipedia page, and they can get PR about their company. Smaller companies can’t always do that. So smaller companies pay less and have fewer resources. Plus, bigger companies will work for you for a longer time compared to a smaller company, he explained.

He recommends you set a minimum monthly spend and not take on clients for less than that. He also never does hourly billing; he only does fixed fees. It is more about solving the problem, not how many hours you work on the problem.

As you grow, do not sell yourself short and take on larger budgets. He added your clients do not want to pay the cheapest price; they want the value. Anchor your pricing based on what you think the client values your pricing at.

Your price needs to be set at what the customer values your services at. He also spoke about not raising your fees even after five years unless they ask for a new project or something different. It is about the long-term value of the client, and that is more important.

For more on Sam Michelson, visit Five Blocks and find him on LinkedIn.

