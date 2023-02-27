Vlog #212: Sam Michelson On CRM, Partners, Drip Campaigns & Personal Conversations

In part one, we spoke about who Sam Michelson is and his business development techniques. In part two, we dive into CRM software and how they use it, including looking at a new piece of software for partner management. They use software for client task management but said they really need good partner software.

Sam is also not a fan of drip emails; instead, he tries to email people something about what is going on with them. He follows what they are up to on social and uses that for his emails, something very personable. He also tried a weird and interesting marketing campaign where he mailed fish to people, and I got one. He described that campaign…

Five Blocks focuses more on outreach to companies and individuals who will recommend them to their next client, over reaching out directly to that clients. Five Blocks won’t offer competing services, and they stay in their lane.

For more on Sam Michelson, visit Five Blocks and find him on LinkedIn.

