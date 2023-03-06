Daily Search Forum Recap: March 6, 2023

Mar 6, 2023
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

This weekend was pretty hot in terms of the Google search results volatility. Google launched blue highlights for featured snippets. Google updated its reviews content guidelines. Google's John Mueller spoke about a domain name with a long history of spamming Google and its chances of recovering. Google reminded employees that Bard is not Search. And I posted another vlog with Sam Michelson on pricing.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Fluctuations Continue Through The Past Weekend
    Since the Google February 2023 product reviews update on February 21st, we've been seeing some pretty big swings in the search results - a lot of volatility, more than the norm. And that continued through the past weekend.
  • Google Reminds Employees: "Bard Is Not Search"
    Jack Krawczyk, the product lead for Bard at Google, told Googlers at an all-hands meeting, saying, "I just want to be very clear: Bard is not search."
  • Google On A Site With A Long History Of Spamming - Can It Rank Again?
    Google's John Mueller was asked about a domain name purchased several months ago but still does not rank well in Google Search. John explained that the domain has a "long and complicated history." "It's going to be hard to convince search engines that it's something very different & unrelated to what was done in the past decades," John added.
  • Google Blue Highlights In Featured Snippets Live
    After many months of testing, Google has launched the highlights in the featured snippets within the Google search results. Google seems to have gone with the blue highlights, not the yellow, as we previously reported on both styles.
  • Google Updates Reviews Guidelines For Personal Information & Fake Engagement
    Google has made a couple of updates to the Google Maps User Contributed Content Policy around prohibited and restricted content. Specifically, Google updated the definition of personal information under the Civil discourse section and fake engagement under the Deceptive content section.
  • Vlog #213: Sam Michelson On Pricing Your Digital Marketing Services
    In part one, we spoke about who Sam Michelson is and his business development techniques. In part two, we dove into CRM software and how they use it, including looking at a new piece of software for partner management...
  • Another Google Fire Pit
    We've seen many many fire pits at the Google offices and events. Here is a new one from what appears to be a leadership event by the Google Podcast folks.

