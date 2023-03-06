Daily Search Forum Recap: March 6, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

This weekend was pretty hot in terms of the Google search results volatility. Google launched blue highlights for featured snippets. Google updated its reviews content guidelines. Google's John Mueller spoke about a domain name with a long history of spamming Google and its chances of recovering. Google reminded employees that Bard is not Search. And I posted another vlog with Sam Michelson on pricing.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

How to Improve GA4 Engagement Rates, Go Fish Digital

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Google Search or Discover showing ads of fake or illegal products, Piunika Web

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.