Vlog #121: Mike McPeak On SEO In A Low Tech Space & Markets With Low Volume Keywords

In part one we spoke about learning SEO on the job and then here spoke about about the topic of doing marketing and SEO for a company that is in a low tech space. He said a lot of it was not just about basic technical SEO on his web site but also the content. They just needed to start off writing content, starting with basic content and then getting more and more technical over time. Mike said the space was not competitive at all but at the same time, getting started was hard. Once they started, it became easier and the more detailed and unique the content became. They even got into doing 3D walkthroughs of their products and more. Sadly, Mike never blended any of the flatbed trucks, not yet at least.

Mike McPeak then explained how his industry has really low search volume. But it only takes a few customers to click and covert to have a big win. The problem with the words they target is that there is overlap with movie trailers, which are obviously not in the same realm of trucks. So they use a lot of longer tail keywords and also a ton of negative keywords to make sure to find the right searchers.

He also told a fun story about how there was a huge spike in searches for flat beds because there was some new Fortnight challenge that resulted in a huge incense in searches for that keyword phrase.

It was a very fun chat and Mike is a super nice and smart individual.

You can learn more about Mike McPeak on LinkedIn or @seo_sitch.

