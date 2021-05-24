Daily Search Forum Recap: May 24, 2021

May 24, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • May 22nd Google Algorithm Update Is Off The Charts
    There is yet another Google search algorithm ranking update that seems to be going on - it touched down yesterday, Saturday May 22nd. The tracking tools are off the charts, all of them, showing changes in the Google Search results that I have not seen before in a long time. This is at the levels of a core update or the old Penguin and Panda updates.
  • Google: Creating Unrelated Content To Build Links Is A "Wasted Opportunity"
    Google's John Mueller was asked if it is against Google's webmaster guidelines to create a blog and build content that is unrelated to your business, with the sole intent of building links. John said no, it is not against Google's guidelines but that the whole thing is a "wasted opportunity."
  • Punctuation After A Link Bad For Google Ranking? Nope.
    Here is a new question I have never heard before in the SEO space. Someone asked if "adding punctuation after a link is somehow bad for SEO." He said he heard this as a rumor and didn't know if there is any truth to this. The truth is, this is a myth and this is not true.
  • Google Tests Trending Searches On Google Mobile Home Page
    Last week I saw a bunch of people notice Google showing a trending searches box on the Google Search home page. We saw this in the auto-complete results and in Google Discover results, but I don't think I've seen it as a standalone feature on the Google home page.
  • Google: Complaining On Twitter About Content Not Being Indexed Won't Help
    Googlers are often being asked about why content on specific websites do not rank or are not indexed. In this last case, John Mueller of Google responded to one request saying "We just don't index all content - complaining about it on Twitter won't change that."
  • Vlog #121: Mike McPeak On SEO In A Low Tech Space & Markets With Low Volume Keywords
    In part one we spoke about learning SEO on the job and then here spoke about about the topic of doing marketing and SEO for a company that is in a low tech space. He said a lot of it was not just about basic technical SEO on his web site but also the content...
  • GoogleBot & BingBot Brand SERP Shirts
    It looks like Jason Barnard made some new shirts or sweat shirts with the BingBot and GoogleBot characters on them and of course, his slogan on "it's all about your brand SERP."

