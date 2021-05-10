Vlog #119: Justin Abrams On Human Experience Marketing & Adaptation of Technology

In part one with Justin Abrams, the Senior SEO Consultant at BrightEdge and also the co-founder of Cause of a Kind, we spoke about SEO customer success and a bit about mountain climbing. In part two we go into human experience marketing and the adaptation of technology.

(0:16) Human Experience Marketing:

As you will quickly see, Justin has a special skill of understanding the person he is talking with and really being able to relate to that person on their own level. Our first topic of conversation was related to how to use human experience in your marketing. Justin explained there is a shift in digital business going on. Early on, people were focused on driving web performance but SEOs were like the black sheep of the business. Now, there is this shift going on from a search marketer to a human experience marketer. It is all about how does what I write, what services I provide, what I build server a human need. It is about putting the human at the epicenter of the decision making process.

(8:05) Adaptation of Technology:

We have seen a huge increase in start ups, and some of these companies that has changed human behavior, such as Uber. We are starting to see new technologies being built around human needs. Technologists and developers are now thinking about the next step in their human experience and how their customers, friends, etc can be helped with technology. Doing a search first experience is what many are thinking about. Looking at the data to see if search data to see if there is a need for a new technology, is there a market, is it competitive, and so on. Organizations are looking at all of this from a search first perspective.

You can learn more about Justin Abrams on LinkedIn.

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel by clicking here so you don't miss the next vlog where I interviews. I do have a nice lineup of interviews scheduled with SEOs and SEMS, many of which you don't want to miss - and I promise to continue to make these vlogs better over time. If you want to be interviewed, please fill out this form with your details.

Forum discussion at YouTube.