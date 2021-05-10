Daily Search Forum Recap: May 10, 2021

May 10, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Algorithm Tremors On May 7th & May 9th
    I am seeing an increase in chatter amongst the SEO industry around a possible Google search ranking algorithm update around Friday, May 7th and then again on Sunday, May 9th. Even some of the tools are showing the changes as well. But it doesn't seem to be a massive update, like some previous Google updates.
  • More On How Google Uses Machine Learning In Google Search
    This past Friday, I asked John Mueller of Google a bit more on if and how Google may use machine learning for adjusting the weights of various ranking signals. The short answer is, Google may or may not do this, depending on the specific ranking signal.
  • Google Search Console Bug: Insufficient HTTPS Coverage On Your Site
    For the past couple of weeks or so, well, really since page experience report launched in late April in Google Search Console, there has been a bug with some sites over HTTPs. The error is "Insufficient HTTPS coverage on your site" and it is a known bug with the report that Google will fix.
  • Google Tends To Not Watch For Scroll Events Or Click To Load More Buttons
    What is the latest in terms of how Google / GoogleBot sees the content on your full page. Now when it comes to lazy loaded content, John Mueller said GoogleBot tends not to watch out for a scroll event or a click to load more button. With this set up, lazy loaded content, he said you will want to make sure to set up intersection observer so Google can use that to find your content.
  • John Mueller Relaunches His Old Blog
    Back in 2004 John Mueller started his personal blog while he was the owner of a small marketing and development company - like many of you. In 2007 he joined Google and has been with the company since. But also, his blogging slowed and the blog kind of died out. Well, John relaunched his personal blog I believe over the weekend.
  • Vlog #119: Justin Abrams On Human Experience Marketing & Adaptation of Technology
    In part one with Justin Abrams, the Senior SEO Consultant at BrightEdge and also the co-founder of Cause of a Kind...
  • Is This New? Hat
    I have to share this here because this is funny. Last Thursday, I received a hat in the mail without a note. It just was a black hat that said "is this new?" I had to tweet a photo of it to find out

