Vlog #118: Justin Abrams On Customer Success From Mountain Climbing To SEO Technology

Justin Abrams is a Senior SEO Consultant at BrightEdge and also the co-founder of Cause of a Kind. I had the honor to host him outside of my office on my birthday. He is such a smart and personable individual that really has a passion for his customers and their work. We spoke for quite a while because it has been ages since I spoke to anyone in person, being that this was my first vlog in about three months. Just a heads up, I was fully vaccinated by the time we met and we met outside, socially distant.

Justin Abrams has a lot of talent, including mountain climbing, hiking, cross fit and also he is not too shabby at the SEO climb. We spoke about his personal talents as well as his work history, from working for Climb High as a sales individual to working at Learning Clinicians helping children with special needs. He also worked in the Fintech space at Compliance Success doing customer success for several years until he was recruited by BrightEdge, a company most of us recognize in the SEO space. e also runs on the side an organization named Cause of a Kind doing agency work.

We spoke a lot of time about his transition from Compliance Success to BrightEdge. I was very curious how much he had to learn, adapt, and try to make that transition. I was also curious how BrightEdge cultivates that onboarding process. For me, as a business owner, that was pretty interesting to me. One thing we both agree on is getting criticism that you can act on, I do not want just to be fed positive information, I want the negative information.

This was a really fun talk and I learned a lot from Justin. You can learn more about Justin Abrams on LinkedIn.

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel by clicking here so you don't miss the next vlog where I interviews. I do have a nice lineup of interviews scheduled with SEOs and SEMS, many of which you don't want to miss - and I promise to continue to make these vlogs better over time. If you want to be interviewed, please fill out this form with your details.

Forum discussion at YouTube.