Daily Search Forum Recap: February 15, 2021

Feb 15, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

  • Google Passage Ranking & Scroll To Text/Snippet Are Unrelated
    With the launch of passage ranking this past week, there has been a lot of confusion about if you can "see" these in the Google search results. The answer is no, you cannot see them in the search results as we covered last week and December 2020.
  • Notice: Google My Business Auto Populating Services
    For the past few months or so, Google seems to have been auto populating the services section of your Google My Business listing. It is believed that Google is pulling the services based on the content of your web site.
  • Google Tests Find Results On Other Search Providers In US
    Google may be testing showing the "find results on" other search providers in the US. This is a feature Google launched in the European Union after the anti-competitive legislation and issues they had their. But now, I am seeing reports of this in the US, maybe it is a bug, but Austin Holdsworth based in Tennessee said he sees it.
  • Google My Business Messaging Support Added To Desktop Interface
    Google is rolling out to some businesses the ability to respond to Google My Business messaging through your desktop browser. Previously you were only able to manage it from your mobile phone and before that, through SMS.
  • Google Search Console Adds AMP Error Disallowed !important CSS Qualifier
    Google has added a new AMP error to the Search Console AMP enhancements report for disallowed !important CSS qualifier. This was added back on January 19, 2021 and as a result, you may see an increase in the number of AMP errors reported after that date.
  • Vlog #107: Eli Feldblum On The SEO Industry Maturing
    In part one, Eli Feldblum and I spoke about the good old days. He left a company he co-founded and is now at Search Interactions he does a lot of proactive search reputation management for up and coming names and brands. Here is part two.
  • Google Fireman Pole
    Did you know Google's Cambridge, Boston office has a room with a fireman pole? We have seen balls on poles at Google offices and I know some offices have poles you can slide down from level to level

