Vlog #66: Limor Barenholtz On SEO Today vs Old Days & The Importance Of Local SEO In Israel

Limor Barenholtz is the head of SEO at Universal McCann Digital. I’ve worked with Universal McCann Digital since before it was known as Universal McCann Digital, when Ophir Cohen was running the company before it was acquired. Ophir is a really smart individual that is super generous with his time and resources.

Limor loves to tinker, hack around, break things and build them back up. She became interested in 2004 with the Google search algorithm. So she played around with different things to try to break down the algorithm. Limor has worked in SEO in many areas, in-house, agency life and now at a large firm in Israel.

We then talked about what SEOs need to do today versus the old days. Traditional SEO was about messing around, putting some keywords on a page, doing some links, etc. She said as things grow and as her clients grow, an SEO expert needs to be a digital expert and fully understand the business goals of his clients. SEOs need to have more overall skills to perform the best for their clients. SEOs need to see the full picture of all the marketing efforts going on with the company. More so, they need to plug in all the analytics so the full picture is visible to the decision makers. SEOs need to know everything your clients are up to in order to do a good job.

The future of search in her opinion is about local. Voice is not that of a big deal in Israel. But in the near future, in Israel, the most value will be in Google My Business. In Israel she feels this will drive more and more traffic to sites and businesses. A full listing in Google Maps will do a lot more for their clients in the near future, more so than schema or voice at this point in time she said.

Limor Barenholtz can be followed on Twitter at @lem4.

