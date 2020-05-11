Daily Search Forum Recap: May 11, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google: No Major Local Search Update But We Want Examples
For the past couple of weeks, Google's local rankings in the local pack and Google Maps results have been very volatile. Heck, even the past few days, the local SEO community is chatting up a storm on the changes. But Danny Sullivan of Google said on Twitter there is "no major updates or anything like that" in the local search algorithm.
- Vlog #66: Limor Barenholtz On SEO Today vs Old Days & The Importance Of Local SEO In Israel
Limor Barenholtz is the head of SEO at Universal McCann Digital. I've worked with Universal McCann Digital since before it was known as Universal McCann Digital...
- Some SEOs: Drop Google URL Parameters Tool For Reporting
The other day we asked you if Google should drop the URL parameter tool because as you know, if used incorrectly, it can do some serious damage to your site. So some SEOs are like, sure - drop it, just give us reporting on what would happen if you used the tool but don't actually let the tool do anything.
- Google: First Page Search Rankings Means You Are Doing Things Right
Danny Sullivan of Google said on Twitter that if your web pages are ranking on the first page for its relevant queries, then that means you are doing things right. Danny said "being on the first page is a sign you are indeed doing all the right and great things to have good content."
- Google: Slow Google Ranking Declines Over Time Might Mean Your Losing Relevance
You hear about sites that gradually see less and less traffic over many months and years from Google organic search. What does that mean? Well, John Mueller of Google said sometimes it can mean that the site "overall isn't being seen as relevant as before."
- G Logo Wooden Door Logo In Tel Aviv Alley
Here is a new Google like photo but it is not from a real Google office. This is a G super logo carved into a door in some alley in Tel Aviv, Israel. Daniel Waisberg of Google shared the photo on Tw
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- If a page doesn't exist, returning a helpful 404 page is fine & expected. Redirecting makes sense if one page replaces another, eg, if a product is replaced, or perhaps, if there's a typo in a URL that you, John Mueller on Twitter
- Can you guys stop spreading that robotstxt is a hint? User-agent, allow, and disallow are directives. Always obeyed. Hard stance., Gary Illyes on Twitter
- Usually if something drops out of the index, we can expire the removal request for it. (The removal request prevents it from being shown, but if it's no longer indexed, it can't be shown anyway :)), John Mueller on Twitter
- We generally don't go into details about why a particular page ranks the way it ranks. There's a lot that go into ranking, it's not as easy as focusing on a handful of factors. Also, it', John Mueller on Twitter
- We haven't stopped crawling & indexing the web. If you're not seeing any crawling activity at all for a week, then that would sound like a severe technical issue on yor side to me. I'd recommend checking in, John Mueller on Twitter
- Loving how this snippet is showing to promote the video on the page 🙌🎥 First time I’ve seen vids shown like this, I might just be slow to the punch though @rustybrick 😜 https://t.co/Fga59vBEm8, Casey Bryan on Twitter
