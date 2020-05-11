Some SEOs: Drop Google URL Parameters Tool For Reporting

The other day we asked you if Google should drop the URL parameter tool because as you know, if used incorrectly, it can do some serious damage to your site. So some SEOs are like, sure - drop it, just give us reporting on what would happen if you used the tool but don't actually let the tool do anything.

Alan Bleiweiss said on Twitter "don't allow them to DO anything with it anymore. Kill off the ability to set the "what to do". Just let me see this data."

Joost said put it in the API so they can surface it in Yoast:

He also said he sees this as a common issue SEOs run into:

So reporting on it versus acting on it might be a good solution?

What do you all think? Should Google let you prick yourself?

