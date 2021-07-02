Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google July Core Update, Spam Update Part Two, Ranking Changes Two Days Later & MUM Goes Live

Google kicked off the July 2021 core update yesterday, right after the spam update. Google ran part two of the spam update on June 28th, the first part ran in June 23rd. While those spam updates ran on only those days, we did see that two days after the spam update there was ranking fluctuations in Google Search on June 30th. Google said they have now used MUM for the first time in search, it was used for identifying the 800 different ways people search for vaccine names. Google’s John Mueller said that the page experience update does not have any exception lists. A possible sign that you have quality issues with your site is if you see a lot of “crawled - currently not indexed” notices in Search Console. Google suggests that you use both accented and non accented variations of your terms in your content. Google released a beefy document on HTTP status codes, network errors and DNS errors and how those all impact Google Search. Google greatly expanded its help document on redirects, including the fun crypto redirect. Newzdash is reporting that the Google top stories carousel is showing over 12% of non AMP URLs. 77% of SEOs said they learn SEO hands on. Bing’s search tools show both colored and monochrome overlays on hover. Also, Bing is showing a language tab in the search bar. Google Ads id deprecating broad match modifier keywords in late July. Google Ads tightened its financial ads policy in the UK. Google AdSense link units are now fully retired. Google Merchant Center no longer requires you to show payment options outside of the cart page. And such sad news, Russ Jones passed away last week at the age of 39, leaving behind a wife and three daughters - he was an industry gem. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

