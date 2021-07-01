77% Of SEOs Learned SEO Hands On

Last week we saw a poll about where SEOs go for help when they have an SEO problem. This week I see a poll from Carolyn Lyden on how most SEOs learned SEO. It seems like the vast majority of SEOs learned SEO hands-on, by getting their hands dirty and just doing the work.

In this Twitter poll which was used for data for the SEL mentorship program - the results showed 77.4% of SEOs learned SEO "hands-on", then 10.7% through do-it-yourself courses, 9.8% said they had a mentor teach them and only 2.2% said they took courses on SEOs. I am sure there are more ways to learn SEO but it is super interesting to see how many people learned SEO by doing it themselves.

Here is the Twitter poll:

How did you initially learn SEO or PPC?



If not one of these options, reply with how you learned what you do now.#SEOChat #PPCChat — Carolyn Lyden (she/her) (@CarolynLyden) June 17, 2021

