Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Subtopic System, Algorithm Update, SMITH & Search Console Updates

This week we learned that Google launched its subtopics ranking systems back in mid-November, which aligned to a few unconfirmed Google updates. Google may have pushed out a small Google ranking algorithm update on January 12th or so. Google published a new research paper a few months ago named SMITH, Google said they are not using it in production search - yet. Google Search Console launched a new performance report for Google News. Google’s index coverage report now shows more specific errors. Google is now showing multiple referring pages in the URL inspection tool. Google is sending out notifications about crawling over HTTP/2 via Search Console. Google is also sending notifications pushing users to verify their sites using domain properties via Search Console. Google is removing the old disavow link tool on January 19th. Google may not launch the page experience update label in the search results. Google’s John Mueller explained why sites that do some bad SEO practices can still rank well. Google sometimes and sometimes does not count links that are noindexed. Google might have a canonical bug showing mirror sites. Google is testing a new design for mobile sitelinks. Google posted a video on managing site traffic fluctuations. Google is planning new virtual events and conferences for 2021. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Search Topics of Discussion:

