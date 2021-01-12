Google Search Planning New Virtual Events & Conferences For 2021

Martin Splitt of Google announced and confirmed that he and his colleagues are in the middle of the planning stages for the 2021 line up of Google Search virtual events and conferences. He said on Twitter "Good news, everyone! We are in the middle of setting up a bunch of virtual events (including, but not limited to, another virtual unconference!)."

Good news, everyone! We are in the middle of setting up a bunch of virtual events (including, but not limited to, another virtual unconference!) 🎊



Here's a blast from the past, when we announced the first Virtual Unconference last year: https://t.co/4zAR6cDSFs pic.twitter.com/9ayuOPUPpz — Martin Splitt (@g33konaut) January 12, 2021

In 2020, because of COVID and lockdowns, Google hosted a bunch of lightening talks, a quickly sold out virtual unconference, they published the videos to the 2019 in person Google webmaster conference, and promised a larger virtual conference for next month. This is in additional to all the YouTube channel stuff they produced, the hangouts, the online help and much more.

I am looking forward to what Google has lined up.

Of course, SMX - the conference I am part of - has six virtual shows lined up this year. So check them out - we are taking a bit of a different approach that we think is super unique.

