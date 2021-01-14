Google Counts Links On Noindexed Pages? It Depends.

Jan 14, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

We previously covered John Mueller of Google say that "links are between indexed URLs, so if one side is gone, the link is ignored." So if page A links to page B and one of those pages are noindexed, then it sounds like Google won't count the link. But it might not be the case, Google's John Mueller now says it depends.

John Mueller of Google said that the other day on Twitter when he was asked about conflicting messaging from Google on the topic.

As Patrick Stox said on Twitter, there was conflicting information on this:

Here is what Gary Illyes from Google said in December 2020:

Here is what John Mueller of Google said in November 2019:

Why the conflict? John said it depends.

I guess this can be tested out?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Tests New Design For Sitelinks On Mobile
 
blog comments powered by Disqus