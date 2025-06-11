Daily Search Forum Recap: June 11, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's John Mueller implied unrelated content can hurt a site's ranking in Google Search. Google updated its removal-based demotion content in a very slight way. Google added new loyalty markup support. Google AI Overviews show Reddit mostly, while ChatGPT shows Wikipedia. Microsoft Advertiser launched a new report builder. Google is looking to offload some employees in search and ad units.

Google Discover now shows article previews over headline, 9to5Google

