Daily Search Forum Recap: June 11, 2025

Jun 11, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's John Mueller implied unrelated content can hurt a site's ranking in Google Search. Google updated its removal-based demotion content in a very slight way. Google added new loyalty markup support. Google AI Overviews show Reddit mostly, while ChatGPT shows Wikipedia. Microsoft Advertiser launched a new report builder. Google is looking to offload some employees in search and ad units.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Removal-Based Demotion Systems Changes Threshold
    Google has made a small but I assume meaningful change to the search ranking systems document, the section for "Removal-based demotion systems." Google changed the wording from a "high" volume to a "significant" volume throughout that section.
  • Google On Unrelated Content As A Search Ranking Issue
    Google's John Mueller responded to a complaint about indexing issues and ranking drops within Google Search, citing that the possible reason is unrelated content on the site. John said in response to the complaint, "One of the things I noticed is that there's a lot of totally unrelated content on the site."
  • ChatGPT Mostly Source Wikipedia; Google AI Overviews Mostly Source Reddit
    A study from Profound of OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity shows that while ChatGPT mostly sources its information from Wikipedia, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity mostly source their information from Reddit.
  • Microsoft Advertising New Custom Report Builder & More
    Microsoft Advertising posted its June report showing off some new features added to the ad platform. The big item is the new custom report builder, but also PMax updates, import tool updates and Shopify integrations.
  • Google Looks To Reduce Search & Ad Units With Buyout Program
    Just when you thought the layoffs were over (remember January 2023), Google is offering a buyout program across search and ad units, including knowledge and information and central engineering units as well as marketing, research and communications teams, CNBC has reported.
  • Google Gains Markup Support For Loyalty & Membership Programs
    Google added new markup support for loyalty and membership programs with special pricing. This was supported in Google Merchant Center but now is supported in under Organization structured data combined with loyalty benefits under Product structured data, Google announced.
  • Running To Or Away From Google
    Here is a photo that I spotted when I was at Google I/O of a group of people either running to or away from Google - that building on the right, is the new Bay View Google campus.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 11, 2025

Jun 11, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google On Unrelated Content As A Search Ranking Issue

Jun 11, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Removal-Based Demotion Systems Changes Threshold

Jun 11, 2025 - 7:45 am
Google

ChatGPT Mostly Source Wikipedia; Google AI Overviews Mostly Source Reddit

Jun 11, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Ads

Microsoft Advertising New Custom Report Builder & More

Jun 11, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google News

Google Looks To Reduce Search & Ad Units With Buyout Program

Jun 11, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google On Unrelated Content As A Search Ranking Issue

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.