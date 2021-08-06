Official Google Crawling Exam

Google has posted an exam to test your SEO knowledge on crawling. Google said this is to test your knowledge on how Google crawls and indexes websites. This is a true and false test, with explanations on why the answer is right or wrong.

Beforehand, this was just a list of myths, with the response. Now it is formatted in more of a quiz or exam format. Just to be clear, the questions and answers have been around for several months. But now it is reformatted into an exam format.

The exam is looks like this format if you get it right:

If you get it wrong:

You can see the exam over here.

Again, I think this is just a format change, the Q&A myth section was released in December 2020.

