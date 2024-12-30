Daily Search Forum Recap: December 30, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google's CEO says scaling Gemini as a consumer app is key to 2025. Google is testing AI Overview rendering animations. Google is testing AI Overviews in Things To Know and What People Are Saying sections. Google tested knowledge panel images that open in full screens. Google Search ads has a section named find related products and services.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google: Scaling Gemini For Consumers Biggest Focus Of 2025
Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, reportedly held a meeting for its employees where he spoke about the upcoming challenges in 2025 and how important it is for Google to ship AI products fast. One line that really stood out for me is "Scaling Gemini on the consumer side will be our biggest focus next year," Pichai later added.
Google Testing AI Overview Rendering Animation
I am not sure I'd call this new, because I believe I've seen this numerous times before, but Google has two AI Overview rendering animations. One for when you are not logged into Search Labs and the other for when you are just using normal Google Search with normal AI Overviews.
Google Search Tests AI Generated Things to Know
Google is testing using Gemini to generate the Things To Know section using AI. Yes, AI-generated Things to know results in Google Search that look and feel like AI Overviews. This also seems to be in the What People Are Saying section too.
Google Search Ads Titled Find Related Products & Services
Google is now testing titled sponsored search ads in the Google Search results with "Find related products & services." And as you guessed it, those buttons lead to more search results with more ads to click on.
Bug? Google Knowledge Panel Images Opening Full Screen.
Google often shows images in the knowledge panels within the Google Search results, but when you click on them, they often load smaller in an overlay window. It seems Google is testing (or it is a bug) showing the image full screen.
Large Google Energy Pinwheels
Google has this large pinwheels outside of its new Mountain View, California offices, that I think generate some energy. They might be really small windmill energy devices of sorts, in the Google company colors.
