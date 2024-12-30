Bug? Google Knowledge Panel Images Opening Full Screen.

Dec 30, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Knowledge Book

Google often shows images in the knowledge panels within the Google Search results, but when you click on them, they often load smaller in an overlay window. It seems Google is testing (or it is a bug) showing the image full screen.

Khushal Bherwani first spotted this and posted on X saying, "Google with full image on desktop serp, when click on image, it opens in full screen." He posted a video, here is a snippet of that video:

Google Knowledge Panel Full Size Images

Here is the full video:

Here is one from Anuj:

I cannot replicate this and this does seem like a really bad user experience? And I've tried to replicate this for several months and did not have any success. So I figured I'd finally post this now, just so I can archive this experience.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

Google Search Tests AI Generated Things to Know

Dec 30, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google: Scaling Gemini For Consumers Biggest Focus Of 2025

Dec 30, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Bug? Google Knowledge Panel Images Opening Full Screen.

Dec 30, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Search Ads Titled Find Related Products & Services

Dec 30, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Testing AI Overview Rendering Animation

Dec 30, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: December 27, 2024

Dec 27, 2024 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Google Search Ads Titled Find Related Products & Services
Next Story: Google: Scaling Gemini For Consumers Biggest Focus Of 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.