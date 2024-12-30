Google often shows images in the knowledge panels within the Google Search results, but when you click on them, they often load smaller in an overlay window. It seems Google is testing (or it is a bug) showing the image full screen.

Khushal Bherwani first spotted this and posted on X saying, "Google with full image on desktop serp, when click on image, it opens in full screen." He posted a video, here is a snippet of that video:

Here is the full video:

Google with full image on desktop serp, when click on image, it opens in full screen.



any idea 🤔@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/dQnXP6QxDe — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) August 12, 2024

Here is one from Anuj:

Google now displays images in full size. When you click on an image, it opens in a full-screen view, offering a more immersive and detailed look. I think It's new. Have you seen this?



cc- @rustybrick @JohnMu



For Reference check video- pic.twitter.com/pBt1fS4AZ4 — Anuj thaker (@Anuj_Thaker03) August 12, 2024

I cannot replicate this and this does seem like a really bad user experience? And I've tried to replicate this for several months and did not have any success. So I figured I'd finally post this now, just so I can archive this experience.

