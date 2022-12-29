Daily Search Forum Recap: December 29, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing renewed volatility in the Google Search results today - is this the end of the helpful content and link spam update? Google said using "here" for your anchor text links is bad. Google said don't links to your own social media profiles. Google is testing a more detailed things to do carousel. And SEOs and PPCers are worried about budget cuts in 2023 with the recession looming.

