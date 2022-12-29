NBA and Google Water Bottle

Check out this awesome NBA and Google branded water bottle. Max Weinbach, a contributor editor at 9to5Google, posted this. He said, "Google really does give the best swag and merch."

He posted this on Twitter and added, "I really do appreciate being on team pixel. This came with a lunch box cooler thing, a nice towel, a jersey, and a drawstring bag for the NBA challenge I've been neglecting. Oops."

I am awaiting the rest of the photos of this NBA and Google merch.

