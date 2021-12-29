Daily Search Forum Recap: December 29, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

This month, the month of December, may have been the most volatile month in Google search algorithm update history. Google also had some sort of search algorithmic jolt yesterday. Google Search Console showed an announcement banner the other night, it was a bug, but if you missed it, we have screenshots and videos. Google Ads is testing excluding placements in smart shopping. And what were some of the most counterintuitive SEO recommendations you tried out?

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Semrush: December The Most Volatile Month For Google Search Of 2021

According to recent Semrush data, this month, the month of December, was the most volatile month of the year and probably Google history. Here is a chart Mordy Oberstein of Semrush shared showing how December soared amongst the rest of the months in 2021.

Around December 27th and 28th we may have a Google search ranking algorithm jolt or quick tremor. I highly doubt Google pushed out something over the holidays, this last week of December. But it might just be some weird change that jolted the search results (like that even happens as I am describing).

Google Search Console had this new bar at the top of the Search Console interface with announcements. It showed three types of announcements; informational, minor issue and major issue announcements. These showed up in blue, yellow and red respectively.

Google seems to be testing a feature to exclude unwanted placements in Smart Shopping Campaigns within Google Ads. ADworld Experience posted this on Twitter but it is not clear if it works or if this was some sort of slip up from Google.

A couple of months ago, Aleyda Solis posted a thread on Twitter (I was waiting for a slow week to post it here) asking "what's the most counterintuitive SEO recommendation/implementation you've done that actually made sense in the context you were working and paid off as you expected?"

Here is a photo from a few years back of a Doogler, Google dog, getting ready to move offices in the Google Seattle office. You can see the dog crate and bed (I think it is called that) all ready to

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

