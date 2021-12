Here is a photo from a few years back of a Doogler, Google dog, getting ready to move offices in the Google Seattle office. You can see the dog crate and bed (I think it is called that) all ready to go.

This was shared on Instagram in 2016 - oh the good old days...

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.