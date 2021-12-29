Google Ads Exclude Placements Coming To Smart Shopping Campaigns?

Google seems to be testing a feature to exclude unwanted placements in Smart Shopping Campaigns within Google Ads. ADworld Experience posted this on Twitter but it is not clear if it works or if this was some sort of slip up from Google.

They said it "seems already available globally" but as Menachem Ani replied, he said it does not seem to save properly.

Here is the screenshot of this:

Here is the response:

It doesn't actually allow you to save anything - at least by me. pic.twitter.com/uSNpr6NZwK — 𝙼𝚎𝚗𝚊𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚖 𝙰𝚗𝚒 Ⓜ️ (@MenachemAni) December 20, 2021

It is unclear if this is fully being tested or something went wrong in the Google Ads interface.

Me too. We've had this feature for a while now, however the data in Reports seems incomplete? — Christopher Bell (@crbell47) December 28, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.