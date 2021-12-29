Google Ads Exclude Placements Coming To Smart Shopping Campaigns?

Dec 29, 2021
Google seems to be testing a feature to exclude unwanted placements in Smart Shopping Campaigns within Google Ads. ADworld Experience posted this on Twitter but it is not clear if it works or if this was some sort of slip up from Google.

They said it "seems already available globally" but as Menachem Ani replied, he said it does not seem to save properly.

Here is the screenshot of this:

It is unclear if this is fully being tested or something went wrong in the Google Ads interface.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

