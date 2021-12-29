Semrush: December The Most Volatile Month For Google Search Of 2021

Dec 29, 2021 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Algorithm Updates
According to recent Semrush data, this month, the month of December, was the most volatile month of the year and probably Google history. Here is a chart Mordy Oberstein of Semrush shared on Twitter showing how December soared amongst the rest of the months in 2021.

Yes, December felt super volatile when it came to the fluctuations and changes reported by most of the tools. We covered it a lot in our Google updates category, specifically how big the tremors were in December around the confirmed Google product reviews update that rolled out for about three weeks in December.

And keep in mind, Semrush also said that the 2021 year in general was a lot more volatile that other years and also that I am not crazy.

So we ended 2021, a crazy 2021, with an even crazier month.

Hope you all did well this month!

