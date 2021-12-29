Counterintuitive SEO Recommendations Thread

A couple of months ago, Aleyda Solis posted a thread on Twitter (I was waiting for a slow week to post it here) asking "what's the most counterintuitive SEO recommendation/implementation you've done that actually made sense in the context you were working and paid off as you expected?"

The thread is a good read and include these counterintuitive SEO recommendations and implementations:

Very little content on e-commerce category pages.

Removed a footer link that was pointing back to the home page with same target anchor text on over 100M pages.

Left 1000s of meta descriptions blank to prioritize time elsewhere (important tech fixes).

Agency recommended the consolidation of similar articles into a single article... Turns out traffic fell through the floor for all the keywords they previously ranked for...

Increased page speed by adding larger images + removed depth of content = big ranking boost.

Added fairly generic stock photos to articles. Articles got slower. Web traffic (exclusive of image traffic) increased in 90% of the sample.

Remove hreflang tags and Google is more likely to figure out which country/lang URLs to show.

I advised to delete around 5 years of news articles and all pages on level 4 of the site. Worked

And there is so much more - these are fun and worthy of a read, so click through to the Twitter post to scan through all the responses, I only posted some of them above.

I will feature in upcoming piece to going through how all or most in SEO "depends" on the context, and why we shouldn't rules of thumbs blindly as a consequence (which ends up being a common challenge when working with team members who have had some SEO exposure) — Aleyda Solis 👩🏻‍💻 (@aleyda) November 2, 2021

