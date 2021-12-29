Counterintuitive SEO Recommendations Thread

Dec 29, 2021
A couple of months ago, Aleyda Solis posted a thread on Twitter (I was waiting for a slow week to post it here) asking "what's the most counterintuitive SEO recommendation/implementation you've done that actually made sense in the context you were working and paid off as you expected?"

The thread is a good read and include these counterintuitive SEO recommendations and implementations:

  • Very little content on e-commerce category pages.
  • Removed a footer link that was pointing back to the home page with same target anchor text on over 100M pages.
  • Left 1000s of meta descriptions blank to prioritize time elsewhere (important tech fixes).
  • Agency recommended the consolidation of similar articles into a single article... Turns out traffic fell through the floor for all the keywords they previously ranked for...
  • Increased page speed by adding larger images + removed depth of content = big ranking boost.
  • Added fairly generic stock photos to articles. Articles got slower. Web traffic (exclusive of image traffic) increased in 90% of the sample.
  • Remove hreflang tags and Google is more likely to figure out which country/lang URLs to show.
  • I advised to delete around 5 years of news articles and all pages on level 4 of the site. Worked

And there is so much more - these are fun and worthy of a read, so click through to the Twitter post to scan through all the responses, I only posted some of them above.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

