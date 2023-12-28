Daily Search Forum Recap: December 28, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says sometimes bot protection services serve noindex directives. Bing Search has expandable page insights. Google is testing sitelinks in pills formats. Google is testing longer snippets again. And Google Assistant now supports Shabbat times.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google: Sometimes Bot Protection Services Serve Noindex Directive

Did you know that sometimes those bot protection services will serve Google and other search engines noindex directives? Google's John Mueller said this on X, saying, "Sometimes there's bot-protection (or a login, interstitial, etc) triggering that has a noindex on it."

Bing has updated its page insights light bulb feature to now let you collapse and expand the sections within the overlay page previews. For me, it defaults to being opened, so if you want to collapse the information within the page preview you can with the click of a button.

Google is testing another format for its sitelinks within the Google search results. Here Google is testing showing the sitelinks in bubble or pill designs and layouts. We have seen Google test and try out countless formats and designs for sitelinks, so let's just add this to the list.

Google seems to be testing longer search result snippets again. We saw this recently with Google Ads, some really long Google Ads descriptions and now we are seeing it with the organic/free listings.

In 2022, Google brought back the Shabbat times to the one box or answer boxes in search. Recently, in the past month or so, Google also enabled Google Assistant to tell you when Shabbat starts and ends in a location.

Here is a photo of a Googler by a Google branded pool stable wearing light up Christmas light earrings. I found this as a video on Instagram, so I made it into a GIF for you all to enjoy.

