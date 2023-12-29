Sundar Pichai Merry Christmas Android & Christmas Tree Photo

Dec 29, 2023 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

Sundar Pichai Merry Christmas Android Photo

On Christmas, Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, shared a photo from the Google office of an Andorid statue space guy standing next to a Christmas tree.

He wrote on X, "Merry Christmas to everyone who celebrates. Wishing you a joyful holiday, whether you’re spending it in a winter wonderland or just enjoying the day with friends and family."

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: Googler With Light Up Christmas Earrings
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus