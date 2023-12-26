Daily Search Forum Recap: December 26, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
On Sunday I posted about some pre-Christmas Google search ranking volatility. I posted a chart showing when Google pushed out official Google Search algorithm updates in 2023. Google is testing a new follow this search button. Google has author and site icons in its article carousel. Google is testing websites for places below the local pack. Google may be showing fewer image boxes in search. Plus, Google's John Mueller was back at it helping SEOs on Christmas. I also posted my last vlog of the year, this one is fun, we get the graded Michael Jordan cards back. Hope you had a nice holiday!
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Pre-Christmas Intense Google Algorithm Ranking Volatility
No one should be surprised to hear that I am reporting on some intense Google search ranking volatility starting this Friday, December 22nd, through the weekend, with things seeming to calm down today, Sunday, December 24th. Did Google push an algorithm update or tweak before the holiday break? Who knows, but there are signals of ranking volatility either way.
- Here Is When Google Released Search Algorithm Updates In 2023
Google released only nine confirmed search ranking algorithm updates this year. Don't worry, there were a lot more unconfirmed updates this year that we covered and it was a very volatile year, in general.
- Google Showing Less Image Boxes In Search Results?
Google may be showing fewer image boxes in its search results. SimilarWeb's RankRanger tool and Semrush tool shows a large drop in the number of image boxes Google is showing in the search results.
- Google Search Tests Follow This Search & More Results Buttons
Generally, above the Google Explore is a "more results" button, but Google is now testing adding "Follow This Search" next to the More Results button. The follow feature probably is related to the follow feature Google announced last month.
- Google Author Name (Profile Page) & Site Favicon On Article Carousel
Google is now showing author name icons via profile page and a site's favicon and sitename on articles in the article carousel. So it is showing two favicon-like icons in the article carousel snippets, instead of one.
- John Mueller Of Google Providing Webmaster Support On Christmas Again (2023 Edition)
Every year, John Mueller, Senior Search Analyst / Search Relations team lead at Google makes a significant effort to help respond to SEO-related questions on Christmas. He has done this since at least 2007, so sixteen-years and counting, and has done it again this Christmas.
- Google Local Pack With Websites For Places Box Beneath
Google seems to be testing a new box underneath the local pack that is titled "websites for places." It shows websites that represent the place listings showing in the local pack above it.
- Vlog #254: Dave DiGregorio: Michael Jordan Cards Get Graded By PSA - Their True Value!
In part one with Dave DiGregorio we spoke about his journey from working in sports memorabilia to getting into SEO. Then, in part two we talked about some local pack reductions, diversifying your local SEO efforts, the services feature, and the amazing SEO community...
- Holiday Cookies At Google's Pier 57 NYC
Here are some really tasty looking holiday cookies that were at the Google New York City office, the Pier 57 location. I found these on Instagram some time go.
Other Great Search Threads:
- DDoS as ranking factor..., SEOFOMO Chat Forum
- The #SEO memes of 2023 - as found on the line, in various places, and used in some of my internal reports. Roughly in time order. No takesies-backsies. No garlic was used in the making of this thread. Not suitable for time travellers. All links are nofoll, John Mueller on X
- OK, more sites that tanked right about 12/18-12/19 ALSO have security problems. Some didn't even know it until they logged into GSC. If you are seeing a big drop in rankings/traffic from Google over the past week, then def. check GSC, Glenn Gabe on X
- SEO Trends for 2024, SEOFOMO Chat Forum
- So many people are theorizing that Google is intentionally neglecting its organic results “because AI is coming” Uh, let’s wait to see if SGE ever happens / is profitable first. And Google makes the vast majority of its, Lily Ray on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
