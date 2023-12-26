Vlog #254: Dave DiGregorio: Michael Jordan Cards Get Graded By PSA - Their True Value!

In part one with Dave DiGregorio we spoke about his journey from working in sports memorabilia to getting into SEO. Then, in part two we talked about some local pack reductions, diversifying your local SEO efforts, the services feature, and the amazing SEO community. In part three, we talk about ChatGPT, process-focused, conferences, and more. In part four we spoke about how the business and strategy is changing and the overall company culture. In part five Dave explains the sports trading card market to me. In part six we go through my Michael Jordan basketball cards but the next part will be the value. In this last part, part seven, we open up the box from PSA after we get them back graded and we look up their true value.

We got some really big surprises on how PSA graded some of these Michael Jordan cards.

Hope you enjoyed this segment more than just a basic SEO video?

You can learn more about Dave DiGregorio on LinkedIn or on X @deegs20.

Bonus video - the cards I opened that he graded came in:

Forum discussion at YouTube.