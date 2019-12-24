Daily Search Forum Recap: December 24, 2019

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Interviewing Five Google Webmaster Trends Analysts In One Room

Aleyda Solis interviewed not one, but five Google Webmaster Trends Analysts at the same time while at the Google Webmaster Conference in Zurich. It was pretty fun and interesting to see how they interact with each other while answering questions. How they all somewhat joke that SEOs really need to look at the bigger picture and not focus on the smaller detailed SEO questions.

Google upgraded the publisher center over the past couple weeks but not everything in the new publisher center seems to be working properly. A Google Publisher Center help thread says that when you try to add a new section using the web crawl option, it simply doesn't work.

Google's John Mueller posted a single #AskGoogleWebmasters video answering seven SEO questions. All the questions are pretty basic and you probably heard John answer them before. He even answered the question "What is the secret to ranking better?" The answer, be awesome.

Google Ads announced on Twitter and Facebook that it is ending its social media support on January 1, 2020. Google wrote "Direct messages and comments will not be actioned starting January 1, 2020."

Yesterday we posted two Google Doodles for the happy holidays season but something changed. The query when you clicked on the Doodle was for [happy holidays 2019!] that changed yesterday afternoon to [holiday season] for some reason. Also, Google added the day three Doodle where the Google logo is fully dressed up for Christmas day.

Google loves its ball pits and here is a winter ball pint theme for the holiday season. This was in a Google event in the Google New York City office. This was posted on Instagram.

Amazon challenges Google and Facebook's hold on digital ad market, Ad Age

Google Search AR starts rolling out object blending, 9to5Google

