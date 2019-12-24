Interviewing Five Google Webmaster Trends Analysts In One Room

Aleyda Solis interviewed not one, but five Google Webmaster Trends Analysts at the same time while at the Google Webmaster Conference in Zurich. It was pretty fun and interesting to see how they interact with each other while answering questions. How they all somewhat joke that SEOs really need to look at the bigger picture and not focus on the smaller detailed SEO questions.

The people in the video from left to right (looking at the video) include Aleyda Solis (not a Googler but the individual interviewing the Googlers), then Daniel Waisberg, Martin Splitt, John Mueller, Gary Illyes and Lizzi Harvey.

It is a video you should all watch, here it is:

Here are the question timestamps:

00:28 – What do the Webmaster Trends Analyst team members do on a day to day basis?

03:53 – Which are important trends that you think SEOs are overlooking?

11:33 – Which are those trends that you think SEOs are focusing on too much and shouldn’t?

19:53 – What’s the most overlooked feature of the search console?

21:55 – What’s the most common question you get all the time from the community?

22:22 – What’s the question that nobody asks you and you wish people would ask?

25:00 – What’s the most common reason that you see when people ask you about lost rankings?

29:56 – What do they dislike but see happening in the SEO community?

32:27 – What do they want to focus on 2020?

This was an excellent idea and if you want to read the transcript, check it out at aleydasolis.com.

