Google Holiday Season From Happy Holidays 2019 Doodles

Yesterday we posted two Google Doodles for the happy holidays season but something changed. The query when you clicked on the Doodle was for [happy holidays 2019!] that changed yesterday afternoon to [holiday season] for some reason. Also, Google added the day three Doodle where the Google logo is fully dressed up for Christmas day.

Here are the Doodles for the holiday season now including day three:

Here is the Doodle for Monday, December 23, 2019:

Here is the Doodle for Tuesday, December 24, 2019:

Here is the Doodle for Wednesday, December 25, 2019:

I am not sure why Google changed the query but they did - maybe because it is now Christmas eve?

I will continue to update this story with future Doodles. You can also see the 2018 Doodles over there.

Google also has the search decorations live for the holidays.

To all you out there - Happy Holidays 2019!

