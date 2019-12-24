Google Winter Ball Pit

Google loves its ball pits and here is a winter ball pint theme for the holiday season. This was in a Google event in the Google New York City office. This was posted on Instagram.

Here is what the person said "Brrrrr...❄️ it’s cold in here! There must be some bubbles in the atmosphere🌨☃️ Want more? Do more! Full steam ahead until the holidays✨ So many exciting things that we’re looking forward to! We’re having a staycation in NYC through Christmas and are looking for fun things to do in the city🗽We have lived here for over 5 years and we love that there is always something new to discover and explore💏 Heard of anything special going on we should check out? We’re ready to be tourists in the city."

