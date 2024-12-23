Daily Search Forum Recap: December 23, 2024

Dec 23, 2024
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google's December spam update seems to be causing some be movement amongst some sites. Google offered up its remedies for the DOJ antitrust monopoly case. Google added payment options to retailer knowledge panels. Google Ads is testing ads without ad descriptions. Google Ads has new brand controls for shopping ads in Performance Max campaigns. Bing is testing a "how to pick" AI section in search. Google's search decorations for Christmas and Kwanzaa are now live.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google December 2024 Spam Update Deindexing & Deranking Some Sites Hard
    On Thursday, December 19th at 12 pm ET, Google began its release of the Google December 2024 spam update. It seems like that update kicked into gear the day or so after it was released, but honestly, it is hard to tell if the damage is from the spam update or the tail end of the completed Google December 2024 core update.
  • Google Ads Tests Search Ads Without Ad Descriptions
    Google Ads seems to be testing showing search ads in the Google Search results without ad copy, without the ad description text you added to your ads. I guess Google wants to see what type of impact this has on ad performance.
  • Google Knowledge Panels Gain Payment Options
    Google is now showing payment options on some retailer's knowledge panels. This comes after Google started asking for the payment options a business accepts in Google Merchant Center, although, it might be unrelated (we don't know).
  • Bing Search Tests How To Pick Section
    Microsoft is testing a new section in Bing Search titled "How to pick." It helps you figure out what product you should pick, by breaking down the options and configurations.
  • Google Ads For Performance Max Brand Control Adds Shopping Ads Override
    Google Ads added a new brand control override for Performance Max campaigns that lets you override the exclusion for Shopping Ads. The check box is under the brand exclusions section and reads, "Allow Shopping ads on searches that mention excluded brands."
  • Google Kwanzaa Decorations Are Live For 2024
    And now we have the Kwanzaa decorations live in the Google Search results. Just search for [Kwanzaa] to see them. Google also went live with the Christmas decorations today and the Hanukkah decorations last week.
  • Google Christmas Decorations Are Live For 2024
    Christmas is around the corner and Google finally posted its Christmas decorations in Google Search today. We already have the Hanukkah decorations live and now we have the Christmas decorations - we are now waiting on the Kwzanzaa decorations.
  • Google Christmas Party With Super Mario Station
    Google is holding its year end Christmas parties now and I spotted this video walkthrough from one of the vendors that showed a Super Mario station. I'll embed the video below but I stitched this photo above from the video.

