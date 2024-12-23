Microsoft is testing a new section in Bing Search titled "How to pick." It helps you figure out what product you should pick, by breaking down the options and configurations.

In the example provided by Khushal Bherwani on X - he searched for [laptop] on Bing Search and was presented with a box at the top right named "How to pick." It then gives him descriptions on the meaning of different configurations for laptops, based on processor type, amount of RAM, size of storage and brand and it was all done "generated using AI."

I cannot replicate this but here is a screenshot from Khushal:

I assume that clicking on any of those buttons, filters the shopping results by those parameters.

Can you replicate this?

