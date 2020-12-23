Daily Search Forum Recap: December 23, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google On Why It Won't Reverse The December 2020 Core Update

There are some SEOs that are asking Google to reverse the December 2020 Google core update. Truth is, it is very common to see this reaction after every single core update. Google's John Mueller first response was "nah, sorry" when he was asked about reversing it. But then he went into a thoughtful response on why not to reverse it.

Google has added the the estimated list size directly in the Audience Manager within Google Ads. Google said the "previously, you were only able to see estimated list sizes for your similar audiences when applying them to campaigns."

There has been a lot of speculation that passage indexing is live in the Google search results. I personally have not seen any evidence of that yet but still, I miss a lot of things. I asked Danny Sullivan of Google last night if it rolled out yet and he said, not it has not.

69 days after Google has "temporarily" disabled the request indexing tool in Google Search Console, Google has finally reenabled it. You can access the tool within the URL Inspection tool. Google said on Twitter "we're glad to announce that 'Request Indexing' is back to the Google Search Console URL Inspection - just in time for the new year!"

I was asked to find out if the Google Core updates and Google BERT are related at all, if they have anything to do with each other. I'll be honest, I was surprised by the question - I mean, there relation is they are both in Google Search. But BERT is focused on understanding language and core updates are about assessing quality in ranking.

Here is an old photo I found on Instagram from the Google Malaysia Office. It is of one of the office doors, which seems to be behind two solid steel doors and then a wooden door with wooden bars. It

