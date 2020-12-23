Creepy Wooden Door At Google Malaysia Office

Here is an old photo I found on Instagram from the Google Malaysia Office. It is of one of the office doors, which seems to be behind two solid steel doors and then a wooden door with wooden bars. It is legit, I looked it up on Google Maps and the door is really there.

Here is a link to it on Google Maps but the image above is from Instagram.

