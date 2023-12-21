Daily Search Forum Recap: December 21, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search had some weird indexing/serving issues starting earlier today, Google is working on the root cause. Do you want Google to use your images in search with attribution or just license images from third-party sources? Google is testing snippet overlays with previews. Google is providing personalized emails about Google Business Profile suspensions. Google Merchant Center identifier exists will only lead to a warning now. Bing is testing three does for its search result snippet. Google's Christmas decorations are live in its search results.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Should Google Show Your Images In Some Search Features With Attribution Or Use Licensed Images?
Google often shows images taken from websites and publishers like your sites in its search results. Would you prefer Google to show your image in search with attribution, or would you prefer Google to license images without attribution?
- Google Search Having Indexing Issues This Morning - Confirmed
Google Search may be having issues with indexing or serving this morning. I am seeing tons of reports from SEOs on X that Google is having indexing issues, tons. So I am posting this story to see if I can see firsthand if Google is indeed still having indexing issues.
- Google Tests Search Snippet Overlay With Site Preview
Google may be testing a new search result snippet interface that overlays more details about that search snippet. It is like a preview feature when you hover over the search result.
- Google Merchant Center Identifier Exists No Longer Lead To Disapprovals
Google has updated its policy where an identifier exists issue will no longer lead to disapproval of your product listings. Instead, Google will first issue you a warning for identifier exists.
- Google Business Profile Personalized Emails Regarding Suspensions
Google sends some businesses personalized emails about suspensions to their Google Business Profile. The emails explain why the suspension happened and the necessary steps to reverse the suspension, with an offer for more personalized advice over email.
- Bing Tests Three Dots On Search Result Snippets
Google has added three verticle dots to its search results snippets for years now. It seems like Bing is testing three dots but in a horizontal format. How is that for changing things up???
- Google Search Christmas Decorations Are Live For 2023
Christmas is in five days and today Google has launched its Christmas decorations for Google Search. As an FYI, Google launched the Chanukah decorations on December 3, 2023 but now we are approaching Christmas...
- Google Diwali Dance Performance
Diwali was some time ago but hey, why not share this anyway. There was a Diwali dance performance and celebration at the Google New York City office.
Other Great Search Threads:
- It seems that the canonical tag bug had been resolved (can't see the increase yet, need to wait a few more days), Roey Skif on X
- Why would @GoogleAds remove basic click data when exporting conversion segments? This is basic needs stuff for analysis of PPC pros. Without this data it is impossible to find which keywords are performing, KowAbundant on X
- Google is testing an infinite scroll for the popular products section in the desktop serp, Khushal Bherwani on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Campaign management software: Everything you need to know
- Google Ads team facing major restructure amid automation boom
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- GA4 Demographics Report - Understand and Target Visitors, Data Driven U
- Try MrBeast’s YouTube Analytics Platform ViewStats, No Film School
- Setting up Google Analytics 4 Custom Events: A Complete Guide, Semrush
Industry & Business
Links & Content Marketing
- Content Planning and Budgets: Getting Ready for the Year Ahead, Moz
- 7 Content Writing Trends For 2023, Search Engine Journal
- How to Use AI for Content Creation and Digital Marketing, Business Insider
Local & Maps
- Apple’s Next Generation CarPlay Shown with Aston Martin and Porsche, Cool Hunting
- Google Just Confirmed the Openness Algorithm Update, Sterling Sky
- Google Maps transit is still a frustrating experience despite the latest changes, Android Authority
- LSA Duct Fraud P. 5, LSAs and Brand Queries, Google's Scrollable Map, App Store Vault Cracks, Near Media
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Watch Series X won't work with old bands, claims leaker, AppleInsider
- Microsoft and TomTom Unveil Generative AI Car Voice Assistant, Voicebot
- When Will Apple Vision Pro Be Available? Company Is Aiming for February, Bloomberg
SEO
- 15 Ways to Use ChatGPT to Boost Your SEO Strategy, Influencer Marketing Hub
- Google Search Overwhelmed By Spam Attack, Search Engine Journal
- Website Crawlers: What They Are & How to Use Them, Semrush
PPC
Search Features
Other Search
- 23 new products Google launched in 2023, Google Blog
- Google using 'AI support assistant' chatbot to provide product help, 9to5Google
- Online searches to evaluate misinformation can increase its perceived veracity, Nature
- How Search Engines Boost Misinformation, Scientific American
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.