Bing Tests Three Dots On Search Result Snippets

Google has added three verticle dots to its search results snippets for years now. It seems like Bing is testing three dots but in a horizontal format. How is that for changing things up???

Shameem Adhikarath spotted this test and posted a screenshot on X - here is what it looks like:

Here is what it looks like on Google:

With Google, it leads to several options including often a cache link. With Bing, it seems to just offer the cache link? I do not see it myself, so I cannot test it out.

Forum discussion at X.