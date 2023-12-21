Bing Tests Three Dots On Search Result Snippets

Dec 21, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Bing Search
Google has added three verticle dots to its search results snippets for years now. It seems like Bing is testing three dots but in a horizontal format. How is that for changing things up???

Shameem Adhikarath spotted this test and posted a screenshot on X - here is what it looks like:

Bing Search Snippet Three Dots

Here is what it looks like on Google:

Google Search Snippet Three Dots

With Google, it leads to several options including often a cache link. With Bing, it seems to just offer the cache link? I do not see it myself, so I cannot test it out.

Forum discussion at X.

