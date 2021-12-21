Daily Search Forum Recap: December 21, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said not all sites must be an authority to rank, well, if they want to rank for non competitive terms I guess. Google in dark mode does not use your specified AMP logos in the top stories carousel. Bing launched a bunch of new travel search features. Google said links to 404ed pages do not count. Google has its Winter and Summer season Doodles up today. Google also posted its Christmas decorations and easter eggs today.

