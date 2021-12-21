Daily Search Forum Recap: December 21, 2021

Dec 21, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google said not all sites must be an authority to rank, well, if they want to rank for non competitive terms I guess. Google in dark mode does not use your specified AMP logos in the top stories carousel. Bing launched a bunch of new travel search features. Google said links to 404ed pages do not count. Google has its Winter and Summer season Doodles up today. Google also posted its Christmas decorations and easter eggs today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Not All Websites Need To Be An Authority
    Google's John Mueller said in a video hangout the other day that not all websites need to be an authority. He said there are tons of small websites that just try to sell something, something small, not in a competitive niche and you don't always need to be an authority he said.
  • New Microsoft Bing Travel Search Features
    Microsoft Bing announced new travel search features including suggested itineraries and inspiration, 360 immersive views, drink and dining information and coupons and deals. This currently is live in the United States.
  • Google Top Stories Won't Show AMP Logos In Dark Mode
    Danny Sullivan of Google confirmed that Google won't show the AMP specific logo for your news articles in the top stories carousel when the searcher is in the beta version of dark mode. Kenichi Suzuki spotted this and posted the examples below.
  • Google Confirms Links To 404 Pages Are Not Counted
    If you have a lot of links to your site, but some of those links are pointing to pages that no longer exist and serve a 404 not found status code - those links technically are not helping or hurting your site in Google Search. John Mueller of Google said on Twitter if "link goes nowhere, so we drop it."
  • Google Christmas Decorations With Special Pagination Bar Now Update For Holidays
    Google has put up its Christmas decorations for the holidays. It includes a few little touches including the family by the tree at the top right corner, the easter egg when you click on the present that takes you to the Santa Tracker and the pagination bar being a string of Christmas lights.
  • Google Winter Season Doodle
    Today is the first day of Winter in the Northern Hemisphere and for it, Google has this hedgehog walking through the snow. But did you know the hedgehog's sibling is also in the Southern Hemisphere walking through the beaches with a first day of Summer Doodle?
  • Google Staircase Rainbow Prism Wow Effect
    Here is an eye catching photo I found on Instagram from the Google Dublin office. You can see how this glass staircase has the sun hitting on it causing this amazing rainbow prism effect.

