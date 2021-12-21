Google Staircase Rainbow Prism Wow Effect

Here is an eye catching photo I found on Instagram from the Google Dublin office. You can see how this glass staircase has the sun hitting on it causing this amazing rainbow prism effect.

The person who posted this wrote "Isn't this the most beautiful staircase in the world 🌈."

Since this is in Ireland, I am expecting to see a pot of gold?

