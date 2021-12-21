Google Top Stories Won't Show AMP Logos In Dark Mode

Danny Sullivan of Google confirmed that Google won't show the AMP specific logo for your news articles in the top stories carousel when the searcher is in the beta version of dark mode.

Kenichi Suzuki spotted this and posted the examples below on Twitter saying "Logos aren't displayed in Top Stories when you set the search appearance to the Dark Theme even if the page is AMP."

Here is normal mode:

Here is dark mode:

Notice how the logos are different.

Danny Sullivan of Google responded saying "Well spotted. I think dark theme is still relatively new and yes, AMP logos won't show in it."

It seems like one day Google will stop pulling the logo from the AMP markup anyway.

