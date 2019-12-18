Daily Search Forum Recap: December 18, 2019

Dec 18, 2019 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Algorithm Update This Week; Mixed Signals & Confusion
    There is so much confusion and mixed signals right now, mostly because of a Google Analytics bug happening while there may be another Google search ranking algorithm update taking place. Some in the SEO community are adamant that there is a ranking update going on, despite what is going on with Google Analytics.
  • Vlog #31: Will Hanke On Lead Generation & SEO
    Will Hanke is someone I've known in the industry since the beginning, he has been doing web design and SEO for over 20 years now and is a true veteran in the industry. He has his company named Red Canoe Media. We met at a grocery store...
  • Google Invites Many To Cameos In Search
    Yesterday, I got my invite to Cameos on Google. Cameos on Google "help you make your Knowledge Panel even more engaging for your fans. You can record video answers to the questions your fans are asking on Google, and those answers will appear in your Knowledge Panel alongside your Posts."
  • Blocking Googlebot-News Does Not Prevent Content From Being In Search? Oops.
    Glenn Gabe noticed that if you try to block Google from showing your news stories in just Google News by blocking Googlebot-News, it no longer works. So if you want to follow the old advice (I do not see new advice) to block Google News, you can no longer use the feature to block Googlebot-News.
  • Google Discover Performance Reports Now Show Data Faster
    Google announced on Twitter that the Discover performance reports are now also showing fresher data. In September, Google brought fresher, more up-to-date data in the performance report for your search reporting. Now that has arrived as well for your Discover reporting.
  • Google Allows You To Request Multiple Quotes From Local Service Ads
    Tom Waddington posted a GIF on Twitter of Google Local Service Ads allowing you to request multiple quotes at the same time from multiple local service providers. He said "'Request Quotes' button above 3-pack. Lets users request quotes from multiple businesses using messaging. The Google Guaranteed badge shows for businesses participating in Local Services ads."
  • Google Fiber Toy Car - Porsche
    This must be a holiday gift that the Google Fiber team is giving out to some folks. It is a Google Fiber branded toy car Porsche 911. The box says join us to experience speed like never before. It al

